Stunt Pilot Rob Holland Dies in Crash at USAF Base Ahead of Air Show

Renowned aerobatic pilot Rob Holland tragically lost his life in a plane crash at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The incident occurred while Holland was preparing to perform at the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show, scheduled for the weekend.

His custom-built MX Aircraft MXS, designed for high-performance aerobatics, crashed during landing at approximately 11:50 a.m., with Holland being the sole occupant of the aircraft.

Rob Holland

Holland, a celebrated figure in the aerobatic aviation community, had over 20 years of experience as a professional air show and aerobatic pilot. He was a 13-time U.S. National Aerobatic Champion and a six-time World Freestyle Aerobatic Champion, known for his incredible skill and humility. His career spanned flying over 180 types of aircraft and accumulating more than 15,000 flight hours.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and the Department of Defence (DOD). An NTSB investigator was expected to arrive at Langley Air Force Base on Friday to begin documenting the scene and inspecting the aircraft.

Despite the tragic loss, the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show is set to continue as scheduled. The event, which features military aircraft like the F-22 Raptor, will proceed without Holland’s performance, a testament to his enduring legacy in the aviation world.

Rob Holland’s impact on aerobatics extends beyond his impressive achievements. He was an advocate for safety and professionalism in air shows, emphasizing the importance of practice and continuous improvement.

His dedication to his craft and his passion for flying have inspired countless individuals worldwide. As tributes pour in from across the aviation community, Holland’s memory will continue to soar, reminding us of the heights he reached and the dreams he inspired others to pursue.