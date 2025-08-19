SUI Price Approaches $5 as Institutional Demand Rises, Rollblock Gains Investor Attention | SUI token Price

Sui’s SUI token is back in focus after a surge of institutional interest pushed its price action toward the pivotal $4 mark, reinvigorating bullish sentiment across the digital asset landscape.

Market participants are closely watching support between $3.47 and $3.53, with SUI trading in a narrow band as professional investors and funds increase exposure through newly regulated custody and trading platforms.

Recent announcements from prominent Swiss banks introducing regulated SUI services have been cited as a primary catalyst, driving substantial liquidity into the market and prompting analysts to revisit the possibility of a $5 breakout in the coming weeks.

The influx of institutional demand has offset concerns about recent token unlocks, with over 44 million additional SUI entering circulation but finding buyers amid expanding on-chain activity.

Despite this momentum, technical traders are eyeing the $3.75 level as critical resistance. A clear breach and sustained close above this threshold could open the door for a run toward the much-anticipated $5 milestone, while failure to hold above $3.47 could shift focus to deeper support layers near $3.30.

Meanwhile, alternative token presales, particularly around the Rollblock project, are attracting attention from retail and early-stage investors. However, for many professional desks, SUI’s near-term trajectory remains firmly anchored to institutional flows, correlated liquidity, and the confirmation of bullish price structures above $3.75.

With total value locked on the Sui network rising and decentralized exchange volumes showing resilience, market observers expect SUI’s outlook to remain robust—so long as fresh capital continues to absorb supply and technical levels are defended.

The coming days will be decisive in establishing whether SUI can convert current optimism into a sustained rally towards $5.