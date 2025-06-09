Suzlon Energy Shares Rise 2% as Promoters Set to Offload ₹1,309 Crore Stake via Block Deal | Suzlon Stock Price

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. climbed 2% in early trade on Monday as the company’s promoters, the Tanti Family and Trust, prepared to offload a significant ₹1,309 crore stake through a block deal. The transaction, which involves the sale of 20 crore shares—equivalent to a 2.9% stake—has drawn market attention due to its size and strategic implications for both the company and the renewable energy sector at large.

The block deal is priced at ₹64.75 per share, representing a 2.9% discount to Suzlon’s last closing price. Motilal Oswal is acting as the sole broker for the transaction. Importantly, the deal includes a 180-day lock-in period, restricting further sales by the promoters until the period ends. This measure is designed to provide market stability and prevent additional downward pressure on the stock in the near term.

Market experts view the promoter stake sale as a strategic move to manage debt and enhance liquidity, especially after Suzlon’s robust financial performance in the March 2025 quarter. The company reported a four-fold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,181 crore, driven by higher revenues and improved margins. Suzlon’s order book remains strong, standing at 5.6 GW as of May 2025, which is 3.6 times its FY25 wind turbine generator volume.

Despite recent volatility, brokerages remain largely positive on Suzlon Energy’s outlook. Several firms have reiterated their ‘buy’ ratings, citing the company’s leadership in India’s wind energy sector, successful debt reduction efforts, and strong project pipeline.

The block deal, while substantial, is seen as a sign of continued investor confidence in the company’s growth trajectory and the broader renewable energy market.

As the transaction unfolds, investors will be watching for its impact on Suzlon’s share price and overall sentiment. With a clear focus on financial discipline and market leadership, Suzlon Energy continues to position itself as a key player in India’s transition to sustainable energy.