T-REX adds 2x leveraged Circle ETF, extending single-stock suite for crypto-finance exposure | TREX

REX Shares, in partnership with Tuttle Capital Management, launched the T-REX 2X Long CRCL Daily Target ETF, offering 200% of the daily return of Circle Internet Group (ticker: CCUP on Cboe), expanding its single-stock leveraged lineup into the stablecoin infrastructure space.

The fund targets amplified, short-term exposure to Circle, the USDC issuer whose public debut has intensified demand for tactical vehicles tied to digital payments and tokenization themes.

The Circle-linked ETF arrives days after other crypto-adjacent T-REX launches, such as the 2x Galaxy Digital product (GLXU), underscoring REX’s push to build precision tools around names at the intersection of finance and blockchain.

The sponsor positions T-REX products for active traders seeking leverage without using margin, though the daily-reset design means path dependency and compounding can produce outcomes that diverge from 2x longer-term moves in the underlying stock.

Circle’s prominence has grown alongside policy tailwinds, with recent U.S. stablecoin developments cited by issuers as supportive for institutional adoption and payments use cases. The introduction of CCUP adds to a suite that already spans AI, energy, and crypto-finance equities, including prior 2x launches on CoreWeave and NuScale Power as REX scales coverage of newly public and high-volatility names.