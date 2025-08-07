Taiwan Says TSMC “exempt” from Trump’s 100% Chip Tariff on Imports | TSMC

Taiwanese officials have confirmed that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is exempt from the 100% U.S. tariff on imported semiconductor chips recently announced by former President Donald Trump.

The exemption is because TSMC has established manufacturing plants in the United States, including significant facilities in Arizona and other investments worth around $165 billion aimed at building and expanding U.S.-based semiconductor production.

This exemption allows TSMC to avoid the substantial tariff that targets foreign-made chips without U.S. manufacturing presence.

U.S. President Trump indicated that while the 100% tariff would apply broadly to chips imported into the U.S., companies that are building or have committed to building semiconductor production facilities in the U.S. will not face these charges.

This policy is intended to encourage domestic manufacturing investment and re-shore critical semiconductor supply chains. TSMC’s proactive U.S. investment places it in a strong position relative to competitors who have less or no U.S. manufacturing footprint

This exemption has positively impacted TSMC’s share price, driving it to record levels on optimism regarding the company’s ability to avoid the punitive tariffs that could disrupt supply chains, particularly for advanced chips used in AI, consumer electronics, and automotive industries.

Taiwanese officials also expressed confidence that, despite tariffs on other Taiwanese firms without significant U.S. operations, Taiwan’s economy is expected to continue growing in 2025.

In summary, TSMC’s exemption from the U.S. 100% chip import tariff stems from its substantial U.S. manufacturing investments, shielding it from tariff impacts that apply to foreign chip imports without U.S. production commitments.