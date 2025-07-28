Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Stock (TSM) Opinions on Strong Q2 Earnings and AI Demand | TSM Stock price

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) had a strong second quarter in 2025, with results that beat expectations. The company reported revenue of $30.07 billion, which is a 44.4% increase compared to last year and a 17.8% increase from the previous quarter.

Net income rose 60.7% to a record high, and earnings per share reached $2.47, surpassing forecasts and showing solid profits from advanced chip manufacturing.

AI drives TSMC’s growth. High-performance computing, mainly from AI applications, accounted for 60% of quarterly sales. This highlights TSMC’s key role as a supplier to major AI companies like Nvidia and Apple.

Advanced manufacturing processes (7nm and below), essential for AI and machine learning, made up 74% of total wafer revenue. Specifically, 3nm and 5nm processes contributed 24% and 36% of sales, respectively.

Analysts view these earnings positively. TSMC expects revenues between $31.8 billion and $33.0 billion for Q3, indicating continued strong growth, driven by ongoing demand in AI and high-performance computing. The company also raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to nearly 30%, showing management’s confidence in sustained AI-related growth.

However, some in the market see potential challenges, including global economic uncertainty, U.S.-China trade tensions, and possible tariff risks that could affect supply chains and profit margins.

Still, many analysts maintain a positive outlook, giving TSMC “Buy” ratings and raising target prices based on the company’s advances in chip technology and operational performance.

Following these strong earnings, TSMC’s stock rose significantly, solidifying its position among top global technology leaders. As long as demand for AI and high-performance computing stays strong, TSMC is likely to keep growing and maintain investor trust in the coming year