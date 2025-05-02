Take-Two (NASDAQ: TTWO) Share Price Drops After GTA 6 Delay Announcement, Yet Company Remains Confident in Record Growth

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the parent company of Rockstar Games, has faced a significant stock price drop following the announcement that the highly anticipated game “Grand Theft Auto VI” (GTA 6) will be delayed until May 26, 2026.

Originally slated for a fall 2025 release, this delay has pushed the game’s launch into Take-Two’s fiscal year 2027, impacting investor expectations for the current fiscal year.

The stock price of Take-Two plummeted by as much as 15% in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, reflecting investor disappointment and concern about the potential financial implications of the delay.

However, despite this setback, Take-Two’s leadership remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects. CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized the company’s commitment to excellence, stating that the additional time will allow Rockstar Games to fully realize its creative vision for GTA 6, promising a “groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience” that exceeds audience expectations.

Take-Two has reaffirmed its projections for record-level growth in both fiscal years 2026 and 2027, driven by a robust lineup of upcoming titles. Games like “Borderlands 4” and “Mafia: The Old Country” are expected to contribute significantly to the company’s revenue in the near term. Additionally, Take-Two’s sports titles will continue to provide a stable revenue stream.

The delay of GTA 6 has also sparked discussions about potential market opportunities for competitors. For instance, Electronic Arts (EA) might capitalize on the delay by launching its “Battlefield” series in fiscal year 2026, potentially gaining an advantage in the market.

However, analysts believe that the risk of further delays for GTA 6 is limited, and the game’s eventual release is expected to be a major success.

Take-Two is set to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings report on May 15, which will provide further insights into the company’s financial health and strategy moving forward.

Despite the immediate stock price drop, Take-Two’s long-term growth prospects remain strong, driven by its commitment to delivering high-quality gaming experiences and its diversified portfolio of titles.