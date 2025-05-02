Take Two (NASDAQ: TTWO) Stock Falls Sharply After Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Announcement

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) has experienced a significant drop in its stock price following the announcement that the highly anticipated “Grand Theft Auto VI” (GTA 6) will be delayed until May 26, 2026.

Initially slated for a fall 2025 release, this delay has pushed the game’s launch into Take-Two’s fiscal year 2027, impacting investor expectations for the current fiscal year.

The stock price of Take-Two plummeted by as much as 16% in early trading, reflecting investor concerns about the potential financial implications of the delay. Despite this setback, Take-Two’s leadership remains optimistic about the company’s growth prospects.

CEO Strauss Zelnick emphasized the company’s commitment to excellence, stating that the additional time will allow Rockstar Games to fully realize its creative vision for GTA 6, promising a “groundbreaking, blockbuster entertainment experience” that exceeds audience expectations.

The delay of GTA 6 has raised concerns among investors about the impact on Take-Two’s financial performance. However, the company has reassured stakeholders that it still expects strong financial results in fiscal years 2026 and 2027, driven by a robust release schedule and the eventual launch of GTA 6.

Take-Two is set to report its fourth-quarter and fiscal 2025 earnings soon, which will provide further insights into the company’s performance and outlook.