Target (TGT) CEO Brian Cornell Steps Down After 11 Years as Stock Plummets 6% Following Disappointing Q2 Earnings | Target Stock price

Target’s stock crashed 6.3% on Wednesday after CEO Brian Cornell announced his resignation following 11 years at the helm of the struggling retailer. The Minneapolis-based company reported another quarter of declining sales, with comparable store sales dropping 1.9% in the second quarter as customers continue shifting to competitors like Walmart and Amazon.

Cornell will step down on February 1, 2026, and will be succeeded by Michael Fiddelke, the current chief operating officer who has been with Target for 20 years, starting as an intern.

The leadership transition comes as Target faces mounting pressure from declining sales for the third consecutive quarter and struggles to maintain its market position against retail giants.

The disappointing earnings report showed Target’s net income fell 21% for the quarter ending August 2, while operating income margins compressed from 6.4% to 5.2% year-over-year due to deeper discounts and weaker demand for discretionary products. The retailer has reported flat or declining comparable sales in nine out of the past 11 quarters.

Investor reaction was swift and negative, with the stock trading down over 6% to $98.69 from its previous close of $105.36, marking it as one of the worst performers in the S&P 500 this year. Many analysts expressed skepticism about the internal appointment, with Neil Saunders of GlobalData Retail stating that the decision “does not necessarily remedy the problems of entrenched groupthink and the inward-looking mindset that have plagued Target for years”.

Target’s challenges extend beyond financial performance, as the company has faced consumer boycotts since scaling back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in January, which negatively impacted sales. The retailer also struggles with merchandise presentation issues and has lost its reputation as the destination for “affordable but stylish products” that once earned it the nickname “Tarzhay”.

During his tenure, Cornell initially revitalized Target through store renovations and online expansion to compete with Amazon, but recent years have been marked by strategic missteps and increased competition. Fiddelke acknowledged the company has “work to do to reach our full potential” and outlined priorities including improving merchandise quality, enhancing customer experience, and accelerating technology integration.