Tata Motors Shares In Focus As May Sales Dip 8.6% To 70,187 Units | TATAMOTORS Stock Price

Tata Motors shares are in sharp focus as the company reported an 8.6% year-on-year decline in total vehicle sales for May 2025, with 70,187 units sold compared to 76,766 units in the same month last year. This marks a notable contraction in both domestic and international markets, underscoring persistent headwinds in the automotive sector.

The domestic market saw a steeper drop, with sales down 10% to 67,429 units from 75,173 units a year earlier. Commercial vehicle sales declined by 5% year-on-year to 28,147 units, while passenger vehicle sales, including electric vehicles, fell 11% to 42,040 units.

Within the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MH&ICV), including trucks and buses, stood at 12,406 units—slightly below the 12,987 units sold in May 2024. However, total MH&ICV sales, factoring in exports, edged up marginally to 13,614 units from 13,532 units a year ago.

Despite the decline in overall sales, Tata Motors’ international business showed resilience, with the commercial vehicle international segment (CV IB) surging 87% year-on-year. Electric vehicle sales also posted a modest 2% increase, signaling continued traction in the EV segment amidst broader market softness.

Market watchers expect Tata Motors shares to remain volatile as investors digest the latest sales data. The company’s stock has fallen 4% so far in 2025, even as it continues to execute its strategic goals, including achieving a net cash positive position for Jaguar Land Rover and meeting margin guidance. Analysts note that ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and tariff-related challenges could further impact demand and profitability in the months ahead.

As Tata Motors prepares to outline its outlook for the new financial year at its upcoming investor meet, the stock will be closely monitored for cues on recovery prospects, product pipeline updates, and management’s strategy to navigate a challenging operating environment.