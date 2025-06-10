Ads

TCS, Infosys, Persistent Systems Rally as Nifty IT Index Extends Winning Streak

By: Mkeshav

On: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 12:01 PM

Google News
Follow Us

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Persistent Systems led a robust rally in Indian IT stocks on Tuesday, June 10, as the Nifty IT index recorded gains for the fifth consecutive session. The surge comes amid easing global trade tensions and renewed optimism around the sector’s prospects.

The Nifty IT index outperformed other sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, rising by 1.49% in morning trade and reaching 38,250.55—its highest level in recent weeks. The upward momentum has been sustained since June 4, fueled by positive signals from US-China trade negotiations and stable macroeconomic cues, including the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady.

TCS shares advanced to ₹3,421.90 on June 9, marking a 1.11% increase from the previous session, and continued to show strength in early Tuesday trading1. Infosys also posted gains, with its share price climbing to ₹1,590.80, up 1.14% from the previous close and delivering a 3.1% return over the past week.

Persistent Systems stood out as one of the top performers, with its stock jumping 2.03% to ₹5,907.50 as of 10:08 AM IST, reflecting an 8.53% gain over the past month

The rally is attributed to several factors:

  • Easing US-China trade tensions following the resumption of high-level talks in London, which have reduced fears of further escalation and boosted global risk sentiment
  • Stable US monetary policy, with expectations of potential rate cuts later in the year, supporting demand for Indian IT services that rely heavily on US clients.
  • Recent US court decisions blocking new tech tariffs, which have improved the outlook for technology exporters and lifted investor confidence.

Within the Nifty IT index, Coforge, Persistent Systems, and LTIMindtree were among the top intraday gainers, with Coforge surging over 5% and Persistent Systems and LTIMindtree also posting strong advances7. The sector’s positive momentum has also been supported by robust quarterly performances and a favorable global outlook.

As Indian IT majors continue to benefit from global economic stability and improved trade relations, investors are watching the sector closely for further upside potential. The sustained rally underscores the resilience and global competitiveness of India’s leading technology firms.

  1. https://www.equitypandit.com/historical-data/TCS
  2. https://www.equitypandit.com/historical-data/INFY
  3. https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/persistent-systems-ltd/stocks/companyid-21519.cms
  4. https://www.indiainfoline.com/news/markets/indian-indices-may-open-higher-on-june-10-2025
  5. https://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/computers-software/infosys/IT
  6. https://www.tickertape.in/indices/nifty-it-index-.NIFTYIT
  7. https://www.ndtvprofit.com/markets/tcs-infosys-persistent-systems-rise-as-nifty-it-index-gains-for-fifth-straight-session
  8. https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/infosys-ltd/stocks/companyid-10960.cms
  9. https://www.business-standard.com/markets/news/stock-market-live-updates-june-10-nse-bse-sensex-today-nifty-ipo-dii-fii-us-china-trade-oil-gold-125061000094_1.html
  10. https://www.indiatoday.in/business/story/why-are-it-stocks-rising-today-reason-infosys-wipro-hcltech-tcs-us-fed-interest-decision-2696166-2025-03-20
  11. https://www.samco.in/knowledge-center/articles/it-stocks-rally-ltimindtree-persistent-systems-infosys-and-wipro-gain-on-u-s-court-ruling/
  12. https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TCS.NS/history/
  13. https://www.angelone.in/live-blog/tata-consultancy-services-ltd-10-jun-2025-532540
  14. https://economictimes.com/markets/stocks/stock-liveblog/tcs-share-price-live-10-jun-2025/liveblog/121741395.cms
  15. https://in.investing.com/equities/tata-consultancy-services-historical-data
  16. https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/INFY.NS/history/
  17. https://www.stockgro.club/live-blog/stock/infosys-share-price-target-june-10-2025/
  18. https://www.screener.in/company/INFY/consolidated/
  19. https://economictimes.com/markets/stocks/live-blog/bse-sensex-today-live-nifty-stock-market-updates-10-june-2025/liveblog/121740571.cms
  20. https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/markets/nifty-next-50-index-today-live-updates-10-june-2025-alpha-liveblog-13106773.html
  21. https://groww.in/blog/stocks-to-watch-today-10th-june-2025
  22. https://www.moneycontrol.com/india/stockpricequote/computers-software/tataconsultancyservices/TCS
  23. https://in.investing.com/equities/infosys-historical-data
  24. https://www.business-standard.com/markets/persistent-systems-ltd-share-price-18286.html
  25. https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/business/markets/nifty-bank-index-today-live-updates-10-june-2025-alpha-liveblog-13106775.html
  26. https://www.cnbctv18.com/market/trade-setup-june-10-nifty-breaks-out-of-consolidation-analysts-expect-a-move-to-25600-tech-mahindra-shares-19618045.htm
  27. https://tradebrains.in/nifty-bank-nifty-bse-sensex-action-for-10th-june-2025-key-levels-trade-setups/

Mkeshav

For Feedback - [email protected]

Join WhatsApp

Join Now

Join Telegram

Join Now

Related News

Ads

Leave a Comment

© 2025 Paginasiete.bo • All rights reserved
About Us Contact Us  Disclaimer  Privacy Policy