TCS, Infosys, Persistent Systems Rally as Nifty IT Index Extends Winning Streak

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, and Persistent Systems led a robust rally in Indian IT stocks on Tuesday, June 10, as the Nifty IT index recorded gains for the fifth consecutive session. The surge comes amid easing global trade tensions and renewed optimism around the sector’s prospects.

The Nifty IT index outperformed other sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange, rising by 1.49% in morning trade and reaching 38,250.55—its highest level in recent weeks. The upward momentum has been sustained since June 4, fueled by positive signals from US-China trade negotiations and stable macroeconomic cues, including the US Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady.

TCS shares advanced to ₹3,421.90 on June 9, marking a 1.11% increase from the previous session, and continued to show strength in early Tuesday trading1. Infosys also posted gains, with its share price climbing to ₹1,590.80, up 1.14% from the previous close and delivering a 3.1% return over the past week.

Persistent Systems stood out as one of the top performers, with its stock jumping 2.03% to ₹5,907.50 as of 10:08 AM IST, reflecting an 8.53% gain over the past month

The rally is attributed to several factors:

Easing US-China trade tensions following the resumption of high-level talks in London, which have reduced fears of further escalation and boosted global risk sentiment

Stable US monetary policy, with expectations of potential rate cuts later in the year, supporting demand for Indian IT services that rely heavily on US clients.

Recent US court decisions blocking new tech tariffs, which have improved the outlook for technology exporters and lifted investor confidence.

Within the Nifty IT index, Coforge, Persistent Systems, and LTIMindtree were among the top intraday gainers, with Coforge surging over 5% and Persistent Systems and LTIMindtree also posting strong advances7. The sector’s positive momentum has also been supported by robust quarterly performances and a favorable global outlook.

As Indian IT majors continue to benefit from global economic stability and improved trade relations, investors are watching the sector closely for further upside potential. The sustained rally underscores the resilience and global competitiveness of India’s leading technology firms.