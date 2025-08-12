Terril Brothers Slashes AT&T Stake by 97.6% in Q1 as Institutions Rebalance Positions | T Stock Price

Terril Brothers Inc. sharply reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. during the first quarter, cutting the position by 97.6% after selling 821,946 shares to end the period with 20,428 shares valued at about $578,000, making the telecom giant the firm’s 28th-largest holding at roughly 0.3% of its portfolio.

The move comes amid broader institutional repositioning in AT&T, with other managers also adjusting exposure in recent months, even as overall institutional and hedge fund ownership stands near 57% of the float.

AT&T shares have traded around the upper end of their 12-month range, with the stock recently at $28.15 and a 1-year high of $29.19, supported by a market capitalization of about $201.3 billion and a beta of 0.42, reflecting the company’s defensive profile.

The company reported second-quarter earnings per share of $0.54, edging past consensus by $0.01, on revenue of $30.85 billion, up 3.4% year over year, with return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%. Analysts currently lean “Moderate Buy” with a consensus target price near $29.66, and multiple firms reiterating or lifting overweight/buy stances through late July.

Income-focused investors continue to watch the dividend, with AT&T maintaining a quarterly payout of $0.2775 per share paid on August 1, 2025, to holders of record July 10, implying an annualized $1.11 and a yield around 3.9% at recent prices.

Liquidity and leverage remain key monitoring points, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01 and current and quick ratios below 1.0, consistent with the capital-intensive nature of the business and ongoing investment in 5G and fiber.

In the near term, portfolio moves like Terril Brothers’ reduction highlight dispersion in institutional conviction despite improving operational trends, as investors weigh dividend durability, free cash flow trajectory, and any strategic updates against macro and litigation headlines that have periodically influenced sentiment.