Tesco (LON: TSCO) Steps Up £1.45bn Buyback with Fresh On‑Market Purchases | TSCO Stock Price

Tesco has continued its share repurchase programme, executing additional on‑market buys as part of the £1.45 billion capital return running through April 2026. Recent purchases have occurred in the 420p–430p range, with daily volumes near 1 million–1.5 million shares, all designated for cancellation.

The current tranche, led by Goldman Sachs following completion of an initial Citi‑run phase, maintains steady execution under UK Market Abuse Regulation and Listing Rules. As of early August, Tesco had acquired roughly £720 million of stock in this cycle, reducing the share count and supporting per‑share metrics.

Management’s approach prioritises disciplined cadence and liquidity, with brokers operating independently within set parameters. Investors now watch the run‑rate of cancellations, cumulative progress toward the £1.45 billion target, and timing updates alongside forthcoming disclosures.