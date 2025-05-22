Tesla Shares Climb After Bullish Robo-Taxi Outlook from Piper Sandler | TSLA Stock Price

Tesla shares advanced on Thursday after investment firm Piper Sandler reaffirmed its bullish stance on the company, citing the upcoming launch of Tesla’s robo-taxi service as a major catalyst for future growth.

The stock rose approximately 2% in morning trading, reflecting renewed investor optimism ahead of the highly anticipated autonomous vehicle rollout in Austin, Texas, scheduled for next month.

Piper Sandler maintained its “Overweight” rating and kept a $400 price target on Tesla, underscoring the firm’s confidence in the company’s disruptive potential in the mobility sector. The brokerage highlighted that, despite ongoing uncertainty regarding Tesla’s delivery volumes and limited updates on new product launches, the planned robo-taxi debut remains a focal point for investors.

Analysts at Piper Sandler view the launch as a key near-term event that could drive significant value, even as questions persist about the timing, specifications, and pricing of the new service.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) software continues to be central to its long-term valuation. While the current version of FSD is not yet fully autonomous, analysts believe that the forthcoming robo-taxi service will mark an important step toward monetizing Tesla’s autonomous driving technology. Piper Sandler’s analysis suggests that the ongoing development and testing of FSD, particularly in preparation for the Austin launch, reinforce the company’s innovation pipeline and competitive edge.

The bullish outlook comes despite a backdrop of weaker delivery guidance and a lack of clarity around Tesla’s broader product roadmap. Nevertheless, Tesla’s stock has rallied over 85% in the past year, trading at a premium valuation as investors focus on the company’s leadership in electric vehicles and autonomous technology.

The market’s reaction to Piper Sandler’s reaffirmation signals strong confidence in Tesla’s ability to execute on its vision for autonomous transport and maintain its position as an industry innovator.

As the launch date for Tesla’s robo-taxi service approaches, market participants will be closely watching for further details and updates, with many viewing the initiative as a potential game-changer for both the company and the broader mobility landscape.