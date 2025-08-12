Tesla teams with PepsiCo (PEP) to build new Semi charging hubs, signaling potential momentum shift | PEP, TSLA Stock Price

Tesla and PepsiCo are moving ahead with new high-power charging sites for the Tesla Semi, including freshly filed permits for a six-stall Semi charging facility at a PepsiCo distribution center in Denver, Colorado.

PepsiCo has also submitted plans to construct 18 additional Semi Megacharging stalls at its Charlotte, North Carolina facility, paired with three Tesla Megapack battery systems to support grid demand and fast turnaround times.

The chargers are designed for up to 1MW-class speeds, enabling roughly a 70% recharge in about 30 minutes for the Class 8 electric truck, and are part of PepsiCo’s expanding network supporting its growing Semi fleet in California and beyond.

The infrastructure push arrives as Tesla targets a “true launch” for the Semi in late 2025 with external customer deliveries ramping into 2026, following construction progress on a dedicated Nevada manufacturing site designed for high-volume output.

PepsiCo, the first external customer for the Semi, has steadily increased deployments across California and has discussed operational data from real-world runs, highlighting driver reception and continuous-operations capability with megawatt charging supplemented by on-site Megapack storage.

Additional site build-outs at PepsiCo locations in California and North Carolina indicate a broader regional delivery footprint that includes routes to neighboring states, aligning with the Semi’s early use cases and charging needs.

For Tesla, the PepsiCo-backed charging expansions bolster a critical piece of the Semi ecosystem ahead of mass production, addressing a key bottleneck for fleet uptime and route flexibility. The timing could aid sentiment after a difficult first half for Tesla, with visible progress on customer infrastructure and factory readiness supporting expectations of late-2025 production start and a 2026 ramp.

If execution holds, the combination of anchored fleet partners, maturing charging capability, and a dedicated plant path may help catalyze a narrative shift as Tesla moves the Semi from pilot programs to scaled commercial deployment.