Tesla (TSLA) and Samsung Electronics Ink $16.5 Billion Chip Supply Deal to Power Next-Gen AI in EVs | Tesla Stock Price

Tesla and Samsung Electronics have made a significant agreement worth $16.5 billion for semiconductor supply, lasting until the end of 2033. Elon Musk announced that Samsung will produce advanced chips for Tesla at its new factory in Texas.

This contract is one of the largest in the automotive and semiconductor industries this year and represents about 7–10% of Samsung’s annual foundry revenue.

Musk mentioned that the Texas factory will focus on making Tesla’s next-generation AI chips, which are crucial for Tesla’s progress in self-driving technology and in-car intelligence. Tesla will help Samsung improve manufacturing processes, and Musk will personally monitor the project since the factory is near his home.

This deal comes at an important time for Samsung, which has faced significant losses and struggled to attract top clients due to strong competition from TSMC and SK Hynix. Samsung’s stock rose 3–5% after the announcement, showing positive market response towards this contract and its potential to boost Samsung’s foundry business.

For Tesla, this agreement ensures access to essential high-performance chips needed for its AI development and helps maintain its edge in the electric vehicle market.

The deal also highlights growing economic cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea, as both countries discuss tariffs and industrial relations. Although the chips involved are not Samsung’s most advanced technology, the contract is still seen as crucial for the future of both companies.