Tesla (TSLA) Introduces New “Parental Controls” for Enhanced Safety | TSLA Stock News

Tesla has rolled out a major new feature, “Parental Controls,” aimed at significantly enhancing safety for young and inexperienced drivers. Introduced with software update 2024.26, this highly anticipated addition allows parents and guardians to set robust restrictions and monitor vehicle use, reinforcing Tesla’s longstanding commitment to advanced automotive safety.

The Parental Controls suite is designed to address some of the most common concerns parents have when their teenagers get behind the wheel. At its core, the feature enables owners to set a maximum speed limit-starting from 50 mph (80 km/h)-and restrict acceleration to “Chill Mode.” This mode reduces the vehicle’s horsepower and torque output, making for a smoother and less aggressive driving experience. High-performance features like Track Mode and Launch Mode are automatically disabled for Parental Control profiles, ensuring that young drivers cannot access the car’s full power or advanced performance settings.

A key safety enhancement is the enforcement of critical active safety features. Once Parental Controls are enabled, functions such as Speed Limit Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Obstacle-Aware Acceleration, Blind Spot Camera, Blind Spot Collision Warning Chime, Lane Departure Avoidance, and Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance are locked on. These cannot be deactivated by the driver, providing a consistent layer of protection regardless of user preference.

One of the standout additions is the “Curfew Notification” function. If the vehicle is operated between 11 PM and 4 AM, the owner receives an immediate alert on their mobile device. This curfew feature cannot be altered, giving parents peace of mind by discouraging late-night driving-often a high-risk period for young motorists.

Activating Parental Controls is straightforward and can be done directly from the vehicle’s settings or remotely via the Tesla app. Once enabled, a four-digit PIN is required to modify or disable the restrictions, ensuring that only authorized individuals can make changes.

With these comprehensive controls, Tesla is setting a new standard for automotive safety technology, particularly for families with new drivers. The Parental Controls feature not only empowers parents to safeguard their children but also reinforces Tesla’s leadership in integrating intelligent safety solutions into everyday driving.