Tesla’s New Car Sales Plunge 80.7% in Sweden in April: What’s Behind the Dramatic Drop?

Tesla, the American electric vehicle giant, has reported a staggering 80.7% drop in new car sales in Sweden for April, marking one of the most significant setbacks for the company in a key European market.

According to the latest data from Mobility Sweden, Tesla registered just 203 new vehicles during the month, a sharp decline from the same period last year and the lowest sales volume seen since October 2022.

This dramatic downturn in Sweden is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend impacting Tesla across Europe. The company has been grappling with a series of challenges, including intensifying competition from both established automakers and a surge of new, affordable electric vehicles from Chinese manufacturers.

As European consumers increasingly turn to these alternatives, Tesla’s market share is being squeezed, particularly in regions where price sensitivity and variety are driving purchasing decisions.

In addition to market competition, Tesla’s performance in Sweden and other European countries has been affected by growing public backlash against CEO Elon Musk. Musk’s outspoken political views, particularly his alignment with far-right ideologies in Europe, have sparked protests and even acts of vandalism at Tesla showrooms and charging stations.

This negative sentiment has not only influenced consumer perception but also appears to be impacting sales figures directly, as seen in the Swedish market.

The situation in Sweden mirrors similar declines in other European countries. In France, Tesla’s sales dropped by 59.4% in April, marking the fourth consecutive month of contraction.

Denmark also reported a 67.2% year-on-year decrease in Tesla registrations. These figures highlight a challenging environment for Tesla, as the company faces both external competition and internal controversies.

Despite these setbacks, Tesla’s leadership remains publicly confident in the company’s growth strategy. Board chair Robyn Denholm recently reaffirmed support for Musk, dismissing reports of a leadership shakeup and emphasizing the board’s belief in Tesla’s long-term vision.

However, with European sales falling 28.2% in March and the April results showing little sign of recovery, investors and analysts are closely watching how the company will respond to this mounting pressure.