TGT, CSCO, or DAL: Which Value Stock Could Offer the Highest Return in 2025?

As investors navigate a volatile 2025 market, the spotlight is on value stocks with the potential for robust returns. Among the contenders, Target Corporation (TGT), Cisco Systems (CSCO), and Delta Air Lines (DAL) present distinct opportunities and risks. Which of these value stocks stands out as the most promising for high returns this year?

Target (TGT) has captured attention for its compelling valuation. Trading well below its estimated fair value, Target’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio sits at just 10.2x, significantly undercutting both its industry average and peer group.

Analysts project a 12-month price target of $103.23, offering a potential upside of over 10% from current levels. Some forecasts are even more bullish, suggesting a possible 11.15% return by August 2025.

Despite recent share price declines, the stock is considered undervalued, with a strong case for recovery as market sentiment stabilizes. Investors seeking a classic value play may find Target’s risk-reward profile particularly attractive this year.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) is another value candidate benefiting from secular trends in artificial intelligence and enterprise technology. With a PE ratio of 26.7x—below its peer average—Cisco is positioned for steady growth, supported by strong earnings and robust demand across global markets. Analysts have lifted their price targets, with consensus estimates pointing to a 12-month upside of nearly 5%, and some projections reaching as high as 15% as the AI-driven upgrade cycle continues.

Institutional investors maintain a solid support base, and recent results have fueled optimism for continued outperformance through 2025 and into 2026. While Cisco offers less dramatic upside than Target, its business stability and positive outlook make it a reliable value pick.

Delta Air Lines (DAL), in contrast, faces significant headwinds. Analyst forecasts for 2025 are notably bearish, projecting an average price decline of more than 30% from current levels. Long-term estimates remain cautious, with little evidence to suggest a near-term turnaround. Given the airline industry’s ongoing challenges and DAL’s negative momentum, the stock appears to offer limited value or upside potential for investors this year.

In summary, among TGT, CSCO, and DAL, Target emerges as the value stock with the highest return potential for 2025, thanks to its deep discount to fair value and favorable analyst outlooks.

Cisco remains a strong, lower-risk option, while Delta Air Lines lags behind due to persistent sector pressures. Investors prioritizing value and upside should keep a close watch on Target as the year unfolds.