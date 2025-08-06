Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ: TRI) Shares Slide as Q2 Results Highlight Strong Core Performance and Drag from Acquisitions, Print | TRI Stock price

Thomson Reuters Corp. witnessed a significant stock decline on Wednesday, with shares dropping 7.5% following its fiscal second-quarter 2025 results. Despite adjusted earnings per share of 87 cents surpassing analyst projections, overall revenue came in slightly below consensus at $1.785 billion, compared to the expected $1.792 billion.

The report marked a mixed picture: while the company’s core businesses demonstrated robust organic growth, headwinds from recent acquisitions, disposals, and legacy print operations weighed on total top-line performance.

Organic revenue rose a healthy 7% year-over-year, underpinned by recurring revenue growth of 9% and transaction revenue growth of 7%. These steady gains were largely attributed to the firm’s “Big 3” divisions—Legal Professionals, Corporates, and Tax & Accounting Professionals—which now account for 82% of company revenue and delivered 9% collective organic growth.

Notably, the Tax & Accounting Professionals segment posted the strongest performance, rising 11% from a year ago.

However, the company faced drag from a 7% decline in its Global Print segment and ongoing integration issues from acquisitions and disposals, which led to a net negative impact of 5% on total revenue growth. While core segments remained resilient, the Legal Professionals division saw a modest 2% decline in revenue, and Global Print continues to be a structural challenge.

Looking ahead, CEO Steve Hasker emphasized the company’s commitment to innovation, citing the launch of AI-driven tools like CoCounsel Legal and enhanced offerings for tax, audit, and accounting professionals. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2025 outlook, anticipating organic revenue growth of 7.0%–7.5% and total revenue growth of 3%–3.5%, coupled with a stable adjusted EBITDA margin near 39%.

Investors reacted to the cautious outlook and continued pressure from non-core businesses, signaling some skepticism about the pace of broader growth despite innovation in product offerings. As of midday Wednesday, Thomson Reuters shares traded down 7.54% at $184.49, reflecting market concerns over near-term revenue drivers even as the company maintains strong fundamentals and robust free cash flow.