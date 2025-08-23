TikTok Ban Lifted In India? Govt Clears Stance Amid Speculation | tiktok india

The Indian government has firmly denied lifting the ban on TikTok, dismissing reports that emerged after some users claimed they could access the Chinese app’s website in India.

Government sources from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated on Friday that “Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement/news is false and misleading”.

The clarification came after widespread speculation on social media that TikTok had returned to India, with several users reporting they could access the platform’s homepage through web browsers.

However, these users were unable to log in, watch videos, or access any content beyond the main page. The TikTok mobile app remains unavailable on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Ban Remains Firmly in Place

India banned TikTok along with 58 other Chinese apps in June 2020, citing concerns over data security and national sovereignty following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes between Indian and Chinese troops.

The government accused these applications of being “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

TikTok had nearly 200 million users in India when it was banned, making it one of the platform’s largest markets globally. The decision was part of a broader crackdown on Chinese technology companies amid deteriorating India-China relations and border tensions.

Recent Diplomatic Developments Fuel Speculation

Recent improvements in India-China diplomatic relations have sparked speculation about potential policy reversals. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi earlier this week, including meetings with Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, was described as “frank and constructive”.

Prime Minister Modi’s planned attendance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China from August 31 to September 1 has further fueled hopes of improved bilateral ties. Both countries have agreed to resume border trade through designated trading points and restore direct flight connectivity.

Limited App Returns Earlier This Year

Notably, in February 2025, several previously banned Chinese apps did make a return to app stores in India as diplomatic relations improved. Apps like Xender and TanTan became available for download again, with some appearing as modified versions or clones. However, TikTok—by far the most popular of the banned apps—remained conspicuously absent from this partial restoration.

Despite the recent diplomatic thaw and resumption of some economic ties, the government’s latest statement makes clear that TikTok’s ban remains unchanged. Any reports suggesting otherwise are being actively disputed by official sources, indicating that the popular short-video platform will not be returning to Indian users anytime soon.