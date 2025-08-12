TKO Retail Buzz Soars After Paramount Skydance Secures $7.7 Billion UFC Rights Deal | TKO Stock Price

Retail interest in TKO Group Holdings surged as Paramount Skydance clinched exclusive U.S. rights to UFC in a seven-year agreement valued at $7.7 billion, beginning in 2026, a landmark move that shifts all numbered events and Fight Nights to Paramount+ with select simulcasts on CBS.

The package, averaging $1.1 billion annually, marks a decisive end to UFC’s traditional pay-per-view model in the U.S., broadening access and potentially expanding audience reach and engagement across the calendar’s 43 live events.

The announcement triggered a dramatic spike in retail discussion: Stocktwits data showed TKO’s retail chatter jumping 3,600% over 24 hours, with sentiment holding in “extremely bullish” territory at 84/100 and message volume rising to “extremely high” at 85/100, reflecting heightened conviction and participation among individual investors. Early trading action mirrored the buzz, with TKO indicated higher in premarket following the rights news flow.

For TKO, the multi-year, premium rights deal underscores the UFC’s status as a year-round tentpole asset and could enhance revenue visibility, sponsorship leverage, and long-term distribution economics as Paramount invests to drive subscriber growth on Paramount+.

The scale and structure of the agreement—covering 13 marquee events and 30 Fight Nights annually—position UFC to capture broader mainstream viewership via streaming and broadcast while simplifying consumer access.

Investors are now parsing second-order effects: the elimination of pay-per-view fees may expand total audience and engagement, while guaranteed rights economics from a single, deep-pocketed partner can smooth cash flows through the cycle.

With retail sentiment elevated and message volume surging, attention turns to execution milestones ahead of the 2026 start date and to any updates on international rights opportunities that Paramount may pursue, which could further extend UFC’s distribution footprint.