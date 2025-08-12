Todd Asset Management Takes New $11 Million Stake in AT&T (NYSE:T) as Institutions Boost Exposure | AT&T Stock Price

Todd Asset Management LLC has initiated a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), purchasing 389,619 shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $11.02 million, according to its latest SEC disclosure.

The move underscores ongoing institutional interest in the telecom giant as investors reassess the stock’s risk-reward profile amid stabilizing fundamentals and steady cash generation.

The buying comes alongside notable shifts across the shareholder base, with several large asset managers increasing exposure to AT&T in recent quarters and institutional ownership now exceeding half of the float. The firm’s entry adds to a broader pattern of accumulation that has included incremental increases from major holders and pensions, reinforcing confidence in the company’s dividend capacity and 5G-led growth strategy.

Analyst sentiment has trended constructive, with multiple target hikes and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating anchored around execution on subscriber quality, disciplined capital allocation, and deleveraging. Recent notes highlighted price objectives in the high-$20s to low-$30s, citing improving free cash flow and operational consistency as key supports for valuation.

For market participants, the Todd Asset Management purchase is a timely signal as AT&T trades near the upper end of its 12-month range, with momentum supported by resilient wireless trends and ongoing fiber expansion.

If execution remains on track, institutional flows and constructive coverage could continue to underpin the stock’s setup into the second half, while investors monitor cash flow seasonality, capex cadence, and balance sheet progress for confirmation.