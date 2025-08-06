Trump Raises India Tariffs to 50% as US Retaliates Against Russian Oil Purchases | india tariffs

President Donald Trump has raised tariffs on Indian goods, doubling them to 50%. This decision comes after India continued to buy Russian crude oil. The new policy, announced on Wednesday, will start on August 27, 2025. This marks the highest tariff that the US has imposed on any major trading partner.

The increase follows failed negotiations between the US and India. The US administration accuses India of weakening global efforts to isolate Russia by buying discounted oil. President Trump called India an “unfair trading partner” and warned that tariffs could rise further if India does not reduce its Russian oil imports.

Indian officials quickly criticized the decision, calling it “extremely unfortunate” and “unjustified.” They highlighted the negative impact on important sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and software services. Indian authorities mentioned that they might consider taking similar actions against American goods. They also hinted at reviewing broader trade relationships in light of what they see as “Washington’s double standards.”

This sudden increase in tariffs has created volatility in financial markets, with Indian stocks and US-listed Indian stocks reacting sharply. Analysts warn that this trade dispute could disrupt global supply chains and hurt companies in both countries.

As both sides prepare for the economic fallout, officials from Washington and New Delhi say communication lines are still open.

However, a quick resolution seems unlikely due to growing distrust and stiffening policies on both sides. Businesses and investors are now getting ready for the wide-ranging effects of this significant US-India trade conflict.