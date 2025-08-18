Trump tells Zelensky to give up Crimea and never join NATO ahead of White House talks | donald trump zelensky

Donald Trump reportedly told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of their White House talks that Ukraine should give up claims to Crimea and commit never to join NATO as part of a proposed peace framework with Russia. Trump made these statements following his summit with Vladimir Putin, positioning them as prerequisite concessions for ending the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

The remarks have sparked alarm and swift reaction from European leaders, several of whom joined Zelensky in Washington in a show of support and to prevent decisions that might undermine Ukraine’s sovereignty.

According to communications released prior to the meeting, Trump posted on Truth Social, “No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!”.

Zelensky responded by reaffirming Ukraine’s right to self-determination and rejecting any suggestion of surrendering territory, emphasizing the need for a “quick and reliable end to the war” that upholds Ukraine’s independence. The bilateral meeting between Trump and Zelensky is scheduled to include top European officials, underscoring the geopolitical stakes and deep divisions over the best path to peace in the region.