Trump’s Chip Revenue Plan Sparks Security, Trade, and Legal Debate | AMD Stock Price

President Donald Trump’s proposal to require Nvidia and AMD to remit 15% of their China AI chip sales to the U.S. government in exchange for export licenses has ignited a wave of concern across national security, trade, and legal circles.

The arrangement would apply to advanced accelerators such as Nvidia’s H20 and AMD’s MI308, and could extend to scaled-down versions of Nvidia’s next-generation Blackwell chips — a potential softening of earlier export restrictions.

The plan marks an unprecedented fusion of export controls and direct revenue capture, prompting policy analysts to warn that it risks undermining the integrity of U.S. tech restrictions. Critics argue the move could be interpreted as trading national security safeguards for short-term fiscal gain, complicating coordination with allies and exposing the policy to legal challenges over executive power to impose company-specific levies without congressional oversight.

From a market perspective, chipmakers could regain access to a lucrative Chinese end market under the scheme, but at the cost of tighter margins and heightened policy-driven uncertainty.

The timing coincides with the administration’s threat to impose 100% tariffs on imported semiconductors, with exemptions for firms investing in U.S. manufacturing — adding another layer of complexity for supply chains and capital planning.

Strategically, allowing modified AI chips into China may ease near-term commercial strains but could erode the performance gap U.S. officials have sought to maintain. Observers caution that “de-tunde” specifications could gradually creep upward under future revenue-for-access negotiations, diminishing the effectiveness of controls.

As companies, investors, and global partners assess the potential fallout, the debate now centers on whether U.S. tech policy will remain anchored to security imperatives — or shift toward a financially driven model that could reshape the rules of advanced semiconductor trade.