Trump’s Tariffs Trigger Global Market Turmoil: Fears of a ‘Black Monday’ Crash Intensify

The financial world is bracing for impact as President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes and the subsequent backlash from China have sent shockwaves through global stock markets, raising concerns about a potential “Black Monday” crash reminiscent of the infamous 1987 market collapse. Here’s a detailed look at the unfolding crisis:

President Trump’s decision to impose a 10% “baseline” tariff on nearly all imports, coupled with higher country-specific tariffs, has ignited fears of a global trade war.

The U.S. has targeted key trading partners like China, the European Union, and Vietnam, with China responding in kind by imposing a 34% tariff on U.S. goods. This tit-for-tat escalation has led to a significant downturn in global equities, with markets in Asia and Europe experiencing sharp declines.

Market Reactions

Asian Markets: Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped nearly 9%, while China’s CSI300 fell 4.5%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slid 8%, with tech giants Alibaba and Tencent losing over 8% each. Markets in Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and India also saw substantial declines.

Economic Forecasts and Warnings

Goldman Sachs: The investment bank has increased its recession probability to 45%, citing tariffs as a major concern. They predict a significant tightening of financial conditions and a potential GDP growth reduction to 0.5% for 2025.

Implications for SNAP Benefits

The ripple effects of these tariffs extend beyond the stock market. Low-income households relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) could face increased food prices, particularly for imported goods like coffee, chocolate, and fresh produce.

SNAP benefits, which are adjusted annually for inflation, may not keep pace with sudden price spikes, potentially reducing the purchasing power of beneficiaries.