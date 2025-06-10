TSMC May Revenue Soars 40% as AI Chip Demand Fuels Stock Momentum | TSM Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, reported a striking 39.6% year-over-year revenue surge for May 2025, driven by relentless demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

The company’s consolidated revenue for May reached NT$320.52 billion (approximately $10.7 billion), highlighting TSMC’s pivotal role at the heart of the global AI supply chain.

Despite an 8.3% sequential dip from April’s peak, the year-on-year growth underscores the ongoing acceleration in AI-related orders, particularly from tech giants such as Nvidia and Apple. TSMC’s leadership reaffirmed that demand for advanced AI accelerators continues to outpace supply, with CEO C.C. Wei projecting that AI-related revenue will double in 2025. This robust demand is prompting clients to stockpile chips, especially amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions and concerns about future supply disruptions.

For the first five months of 2025, TSMC’s cumulative revenue climbed to NT$1.51 trillion, marking a 42.6% increase over the same period last year. Analysts now anticipate a 50% year-over-year jump in second-quarter sales, reflecting the company’s strong pipeline and the strategic importance of its advanced manufacturing nodes.

TSMC’s ongoing expansion efforts, including capacity boosts in Arizona and Taiwan, are expected to further alleviate supply bottlenecks for next-generation AI processors. Even as the company navigates seasonal fluctuations and global trade uncertainties, its revenue guidance for 2025 remains firmly in the mid-20% growth range.

On the stock market, TSMC’s U.S.-listed shares (TSM) responded positively to the revenue announcement, opening the day above $206 and hitting an intraday high of $209.20. The stock is up nearly 5% year-to-date and has returned more than 23% over the past twelve months, reflecting investor confidence in TSMC’s leadership in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

With AI adoption accelerating across industries, TSMC’s record-setting performance in May signals not only the company’s resilience but also its central role in powering the next wave of technological innovation. As global demand for AI chips shows no sign of abating, TSMC’s financial momentum is poised to continue, keeping its stock firmly in the spotlight for investors worldwide.