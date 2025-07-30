Tsunami Advisory Issued for B.C. Coast After Massive Earthquake Off Russian Kamchatka Peninsula

A tsunami advisory is now in effect for much of the British Columbia coast after a massive magnitude-8.8 earthquake struck off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.

Emergency authorities upgraded the previous tsunami watch to an advisory late Tuesday evening, covering the North Coast and Haida Gwaii, the Central Coast, Northeast and outer West Coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait from Jordan River to Greater Victoria.

The advisory does not include the Strait of Georgia, Gulf Islands, Greater Vancouver, or the Johnstone Strait.

The advisory means strong and hazardous currents or wave activity are expected, posing significant dangers to anyone in or near the water in affected areas. People in these zones are urged to stay out of the ocean, away from beaches, harbours, marinas, and bays. Residents should follow instructions from local emergency authorities, refrain from returning to coastal areas until given the all-clear, and not use 911 unless urgent help is required.

The earthquake struck at 4:30 p.m. PST, 136km southeast of Petropavlovsk, Kamchatka, prompting widespread tsunami alerts across the Pacific.

While major inundation is not currently expected for B.C., dangerous conditions may persist for several hours, and authorities stress the importance of vigilance and prompt adherence to safety guidance. Boaters, where feasible, are advised to move vessels to deeper water if it is safe to do so.

This ongoing event underscores the need for continued caution until the advisory is lifted. The situation remains fluid, and further updates will be issued as assessments continue. Authorities urge the public to stay informed and ready to act as a precaution against unforeseen developments.