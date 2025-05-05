Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) stock: Twilio Shares Climb for Tenth Straight Session Amid Strong Earnings and Upbeat Outlook

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) has captured Wall Street’s attention with a remarkable rally, marking ten consecutive sessions of share price gains. On Monday, Twilio shares surged 4.9% to $105, capping a run that saw the stock jump 19.4% over the previous nine sessions.

This momentum comes despite a 7.6% year-to-date decline, following a robust 52% surge in 2024-outpacing the broader S&P 500’s 24% rise.

The latest upswing is fueled by Twilio’s impressive first-quarter 2025 results and a brighter full-year outlook. The company reported Q1 revenue of $1.17 billion, a 12% year-over-year increase, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.14, both surpassing analyst expectations. Twilio also raised its full-year organic revenue growth guidance to 7.5–8.5% and boosted its free cash flow targets, signaling confidence in sustained operational momentum.

Analysts have responded positively. HSBC upgraded Twilio, citing visible growth signs and a more reasonable valuation, while UBS and other major firms maintained buy ratings even as they modestly trimmed price targets.

Twilio’s market position remains strong, with a developer-first approach and a growing customer base-active accounts rose to 335,000, and the dollar-based net expansion rate improved to 107%.

Investor sentiment has further been buoyed by Twilio’s strategic focus on innovation, particularly in AI-driven communications, and disciplined cost management. The company’s record non-GAAP income from operations and share repurchase program have also contributed to investor confidence.

Despite facing competition from hyperscalers and evolving SaaS players, Twilio’s recent performance and raised guidance have reassured the market. As the company continues to execute on its growth strategy, the sustained share price rally underscores renewed optimism in Twilio’s long-term prospects.