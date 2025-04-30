Two Social Security Payments in Early May 2025: Here’s the Reason

Some Social Security beneficiaries will notice two separate payments arriving in their accounts during the very first week of May 2025. This scheduling occurrence isn’t an error or a bonus payment, but rather a result of how the Social Security Administration (SSA) calendar rules interact with weekends.

The key involves two distinct benefit types: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and regular Social Security retirement or disability benefits. SSI payments are typically issued on the first day of each month. For May 2025, this date, May 1st, falls on a Thursday, so SSI payments will proceed as scheduled on that day.

However, a specific group of Social Security beneficiaries receives their regular monthly payments on the third day of the month. This group includes individuals who filed for benefits before May 1997, those living outside the U.S., beneficiaries receiving both SSI and Social Security, and those whose Medicare premiums are paid by their state.

In May 2025, the third day of the month, May 3rd, falls on a Saturday. According to SSA rules, if a scheduled payment date lands on a weekend or federal holiday, the payment is disbursed on the preceding business day. Therefore, the Social Security payment normally scheduled for May 3rd will instead be issued on Friday, May 2nd.

Consequently, individuals who are eligible for and receive both Supplemental Security Income and fall into the category of Social Security beneficiaries paid on the third of the month will receive two payments back-to-back: their SSI payment on Thursday, May 1st, and their regular Social Security payment on Friday, May 2nd.

It’s important to note that this specific early May double payment only applies to this dual-eligible group. Other Social Security beneficiaries, whose payment dates are determined by their birth date (the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of the month), will receive their single May payment later in the month as usual.

Separately, all SSI recipients will receive another payment later in May, specifically on Friday, May 30th. This second SSI deposit within the same calendar month is actually their June 2025 payment, issued early because June 1st falls on a Sunday.

While this means SSI recipients get two payments during May, the phenomenon of receiving two payments within the first week is unique to those eligible for both SSI and the specific Social Security benefits paid on the 3rd of the month.