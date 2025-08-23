U.S. Takes 10% Stake in Intel (INTC) as Trump Flexes More Power Over Big Business | Intel Stock price

The U.S. government has acquired a 10% stake in Intel Corp., marking one of the most significant federal interventions in a major American company since the 2008 auto bailouts.

President Donald Trump announced the $8.9 billion deal on Friday, describing it as “a great partnership for America and for Intel” after personally negotiating with CEO Lip-Bu Tan at the White House.

The agreement converts previously allocated CHIPS Act grants and federal funding into 433.3 million shares of Intel common stock, priced at $20.47 per share—a significant discount to Friday’s closing price of $24.80.

This pricing immediately gives the government a paper gain of approximately $1.9 billion. Combined with $2.2 billion in grants already paid to Intel, the total federal commitment reaches $11.1 billion.

Rapid Reversal After Public Confrontation

The deal represents a dramatic turnaround in Trump-Intel relations. Just weeks earlier, Trump had publicly called for Tan’s resignation over concerns about the CEO’s past investments in Chinese companies while serving as a venture capitalist. In an August 7 social media post, Trump demanded Tan step down, citing national security concerns raised by lawmakers.

However, after Tan met with Trump at the White House and pledged loyalty to American interests in a letter to employees, the tone shifted dramatically. By mid-August, discussions had progressed to the point where Trump reportedly pressed Intel to surrender 10% of its equity to the government.

Structured as Passive Investment with Limited Rights

The government stake is structured as non-voting common stock with no board representation or governance rights. Intel emphasized that this will be “passive ownership” with the government generally aligning its votes with the board’s recommendations except in limited circumstances.

Additionally, the deal includes a five-year warrant allowing the government to potentially increase its stake by another 5% under specific conditions.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hailed the arrangement as “historic,” arguing it converts what had been Biden-era subsidies into “equity for the American people.” The move aligns with Trump’s broader interventionist approach toward private businesses, particularly in strategically important sectors like semiconductors.