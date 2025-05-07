Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER): Did They Overrun 1st Quarter Earnings? | Uber Stock News

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) delivered a first-quarter 2025 earnings report that surpassed Wall Street’s profit expectations but narrowly missed on revenue, leading to a mixed market reaction.

The company posted earnings per share of $0.83, significantly beating analyst forecasts of $0.51. Net income soared to $1.78 billion, reversing a loss of $654 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also impressed, rising 35% year-over-year to $1.9 billion-a record for the company.

These results highlight Uber’s strong operational efficiency and cost management, with robust growth in both its mobility and delivery segments.

Revenue for the quarter reached $11.53 billion, up 14% from a year ago but just shy of the $11.62 billion consensus estimate. Gross bookings climbed 14% to $42.8 billion, also slightly below analyst projections. Uber’s platform saw continued expansion, with monthly active consumers up 14% to 170 million and total trips rising 18% to 3.04 billion.

Despite the strong profit performance, Uber’s shares fell about 4-6% in early trading as investors reacted to the slight revenue miss and cautious gross bookings guidance for the next quarter.

The company forecasted Q2 gross bookings between $45.75 billion and $47.25 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion, both in line or slightly above Wall Street expectations.

In summary, Uber overran first-quarter earnings estimates on the bottom line, demonstrating record profitability and strong user growth. However, the revenue miss and a modest outlook for gross bookings tempered investor enthusiasm, leading to a pullback in the stock.

The results underscore Uber’s progress on profitability, even as topline growth faces higher expectations and competitive pressures.