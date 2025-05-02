Eli Lilly and Company(NYSE: LLY): UBS Cuts Eli Lilly Stock Target to $1,050, Maintains Buy Rating

UBS has adjusted its outlook on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), reducing its stock price target to $1,050 while maintaining a Buy rating. This move reflects a nuanced assessment of Eli Lilly’s current market position and future prospects.

Eli Lilly has recently reported strong first-quarter results, with revenue soaring 45% driven by high demand for its weight loss drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro.

However, the company also revised its full-year profit forecast downward due to costs associated with a recent cancer drug acquisition. The adjusted earnings for fiscal 2025 are now expected to range between $20.78 and $22.28 per share, down from the previous estimate of $22.50 to $24.00.

Despite this adjustment, UBS remains optimistic about Eli Lilly’s growth potential. The company’s strong product pipeline, particularly in the diabetes and obesity treatment segments, continues to attract investor interest.

The performance of its GLP-1 treatments, such as Zepbound, has been a key factor in driving sales growth. Additionally, Eli Lilly’s introduction of Mounjaro in India marks a strategic expansion into emerging markets, where demand for diabetes and weight management solutions is increasing.

UBS’s decision to maintain a Buy rating reflects confidence in Eli Lilly’s long-term prospects, despite the short-term challenges.

The company’s robust financial health, with an 81.3% gross profit margin and consistent dividend payments for 55 consecutive years, provides a solid foundation for future growth.

Analysts are also closely watching the upcoming data on Eli Lilly’s oral diabetes treatment, which could further boost investor sentiment if successful.

In summary, while UBS has lowered its price target for Eli Lilly, the company’s strong market position and growth prospects justify the maintained Buy rating.

As Eli Lilly navigates both opportunities and challenges in the pharmaceutical sector, its ability to execute its strategic plans will be crucial in sustaining investor confidence and driving future success.