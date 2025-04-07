UConn Women’s Basketball Wins 12th NCAA Championship with Victory Over South Carolina

The UConn Huskies secured their 12th NCAA women’s basketball national championship on Sunday, defeating the defending champions, South Carolina, with a score of 82-59.

This victory not only marks a triumphant return to the top for UConn but also ends a nine-year title drought for the team, the longest under legendary coach Geno Auriemma since their inaugural championship in 1995.

The game, held in Tampa, Florida, saw UConn’s Azzi Fudd lead the charge with an impressive 24-point performance, earning her the title of Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. Fudd’s contribution was pivotal, especially considering her journey back from knee injuries that had previously sidelined her.

Sent them out the right way pic.twitter.com/5XrkY2dLfq — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) April 7, 2025

Her resilience and skill were on full display as she averaged 21.4 points per game throughout the NCAA tournament, culminating in her standout performance in the championship game.

Sarah Strong, a freshman, also shone brightly, matching Fudd’s scoring with 24 points and adding 15 rebounds to her tally. Paige Bueckers, in her final game for UConn, contributed 17 points, capping off a stellar career that had been marred by injuries but now includes a national championship.

Bueckers, projected to be the top pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, shared a heartfelt moment with Auriemma as she exited the game, mission accomplished.

UConn’s victory was not just about individual performances but also about the team’s collective effort. The Huskies dominated the second half, pulling away from South Carolina with a relentless offensive and defensive display. They finished the first half with a 10-point lead and continued to extend their advantage, showcasing the kind of basketball that has defined UConn’s championship legacy.

The win adds another jewel to Auriemma’s Hall of Fame crown, improving his record in national title games to 12-1. It’s a testament to the program’s enduring excellence, with UConn now holding the record for the most NCAA women’s basketball championships.

The victory was witnessed by former UConn stars like Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, and Breanna Stewart, who were all in attendance to celebrate this latest triumph.

South Carolina, led by coach Dawn Staley, was aiming for a third title in four years and a fourth overall, which would have tied her with Kim Mulkey for the third-most titles. However, the Gamecocks fell short, with their leading scorers, freshman Joyce Edwards and sophomore Tessa Johnson, managing only 10 points each.

This championship win for UConn is not just a return to glory but a statement of their continued dominance in women’s college basketball. With a blend of experienced players and rising stars, the Huskies have reloaded and are poised to continue their dynasty.