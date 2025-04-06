UK Courts Release New Documents on Prince Andrew’s Relationship to Alleged Chinese Spy

UK courts have released new documents shedding light on Prince Andrew’s controversial relationship with Yang Tengbo, an alleged Chinese spy. The revelations come as part of a broader investigation into Yang’s activities in the UK and his connections to the Duke of York.

The documents highlight concerns over national security and the prince’s efforts to rebuild his reputation following his disastrous 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

Prince Andrew

The court papers reveal that Prince Andrew partnered with Yang during a time when his standing within the royal family and the public was at an all-time low. Yang, a businessman later identified by UK intelligence as working for the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department, became a key figure in Andrew’s business ventures in China.

Together, they co-founded Pitch@Palace China and proposed the Eurasia Fund, a $3 billion initiative aimed at fostering international investments. However, security officials feared these projects could be used to advance Beijing’s geopolitical interests.

One of the most striking details is that Yang facilitated direct communication between Prince Andrew and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The prince reportedly sent annual letters to Xi, which were described as formal but raised concerns about potential influence operations. UK intelligence agencies intervened, and Yang was eventually barred from entering the UK on national security grounds.

The documents also reveal internal tensions within Buckingham Palace. King Charles III reportedly met with Prince Andrew to discuss acceptable paths forward for him, but no approval was given for his dealings with Yang. The palace has since distanced itself from the controversy.

These revelations add another layer of scrutiny to Prince Andrew’s post-royal life, raising questions about his judgment and vulnerability to foreign influence during a tumultuous period.

While both Andrew and Yang deny any wrongdoing, the case underscores ongoing concerns about national security and foreign interference in British institutions.