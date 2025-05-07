FTSE 250 fallen by 0.3%: UK Stocks Slip, Threatening FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 Winning Streaks

UK equities are under pressure on Wednesday, with both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices declining and putting their recent winning streaks at risk. The blue-chip FTSE 100 is down around 0.2%, while the midcap FTSE 250 has fallen by 0.3% in early trading.

This pullback follows a period of remarkable resilience for London’s stock market. The FTSE 100 recently notched a record 16-session winning streak, buoyed by strong corporate earnings, a landmark UK-India trade deal, and robust performances from sectors such as mining and energy.

However, the mood has shifted as investors turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, which is expected to shape global risk sentiment for the weeks ahead.

Market participants are also digesting a mix of domestic and international uncertainties. Rumors of a potential mega-merger between Shell and BP have added volatility to the energy sector, while cybersecurity concerns and global supply chain disruptions continue to weigh on sentiment. Additionally, the Bank of England’s upcoming policy meeting and persistent inflationary pressures in the UK economy are keeping traders on alert.

Currency markets reflect the risk-off tone, with the pound trading slightly weaker against the US dollar, fluctuating between $1.33 and $1.34. Meanwhile, UK government bond yields, or gilts, are a touch lower across the curve, indicating a modest shift toward safe-haven assets as investors seek clarity on the interest rate outlook.

Despite the recent rally, the FTSE 100 remains about 7% below its all-time high set in February, underscoring the lingering volatility and the delicate balance between optimism and caution.

The next moves in the market will likely hinge on central bank signals, corporate updates, and the evolving geopolitical landscape. For now, the continuation of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250’s winning streaks hangs in the balance as traders await further direction.