UN Urges More Relief Efforts as Myanmar Earthquake Toll Rises to 3,354

The devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, 2025, has left the nation grappling with a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. With the death toll now standing at 3,354, alongside 4,850 injured and 220 still missing, the United Nations has issued an urgent plea for increased international relief efforts.

The magnitude 7.7 quake caused widespread destruction across six regions, including the capital Naypyidaw, leaving millions in dire need of assistance.

A Nation in Crisis

Myanmar was already facing significant challenges due to its ongoing civil war, which has displaced over three million people and left nearly 20 million in need of humanitarian aid.

Myanmar Earthquake

The earthquake has compounded this crisis, devastating infrastructure and cutting off access to essential services. Roads, bridges, power lines, and telecommunications systems have been severely damaged, making it difficult for relief teams to reach affected areas.

The hardest-hit regions—Sagaing, Mandalay, Magway, Bago, Shan, and Naypyidaw—are home to over 28 million people. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), more than 17 million individuals have been impacted by the disaster. Among them, over nine million were severely affected by the strongest tremors.

UN’s Call for Action

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher visited Mandalay, close to the epicenter of the earthquake, and described the destruction as “overwhelming.” He praised local humanitarian organizations for their courage and determination in responding to the crisis despite losing their own homes and resources.

Fletcher emphasized that the international community must rally behind Myanmar during this critical time.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has highlighted the plight of vulnerable groups, including pregnant women. An estimated 173,855 pregnant women in affected areas have lost access to essential reproductive health services due to damaged hospitals and clinics.

UNFPA is working tirelessly to distribute dignity kits and clean delivery supplies while deploying mobile health teams to provide emergency care.

International Aid Efforts

In response to the disaster, international organizations and governments have mobilized significant resources. The Quad nations—India, the United States, Japan, and Australia—have pledged over $20 million in humanitarian aid.

These funds are being used to deliver life-saving supplies such as food, water, medical equipment, and shelter materials. Emergency medical teams have also been deployed to assist survivors.

India has played a key role in coordinating relief efforts through bilateral aid and partnerships with ASEAN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a permanent ceasefire in Myanmar’s civil conflict to ensure uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Countries like China and Russia have also sent rescue teams to aid in locating survivors trapped under debris. However, reports indicate that Myanmar’s military government has obstructed aid deliveries in regions where communities oppose its authority. This has raised concerns about equitable distribution of relief supplies.