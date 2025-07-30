Unilever plc (LON: ULVR) Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Q2 Earnings Call as Investors Eye Outlook | Unilever Stock Price

Unilever plc shares traded up 0.32% at 4,446.00GBX on the London Stock Exchange today, ahead of its highly anticipated Q2 2025 earnings call scheduled for 8:00am GMT+1 on July 31.

The stock has shown resilience in recent sessions, stabilizing after a period of moderate volatility and remaining well within its 52-week range of 3,730.00GBX to 5,034.00GBX.

Investors are closely monitoring Unilever’s half-year results to assess the impact of ongoing portfolio adjustments and cost initiatives. The company has reaffirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting underlying sales growth of 3–5% for the full year, with a modest improvement in operating margins compared to 2024.

This positive forecast is driven by strategic innovations, premium product launches, and strong performance across core markets, particularly in Europe and the Americas.

Unilever’s management remains confident in their operational strategy despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, including inflation pressures and evolving consumer behavior. The company’s innovation-led approach and disciplined cost management are seen as pillars for sustainable growth.

Restructuring expenses and capital investments are expected to stay elevated as Unilever continues to streamline operations and support its major brands.

The upcoming earnings call will provide greater clarity on divisional results, margin trends, and the progress of key growth initiatives, all of which are crucial for investor sentiment in the second half of 2025.

As anticipation builds, Unilever’s stable market performance and reaffirmed guidance underscore its standing as a defensively positioned consumer goods leader.