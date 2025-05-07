United Airlines Stock (NYSE:UAL) Surges Amid Canceled Flights | UAL Share Price

United Airlines (NYSE: UAL) shares surged this week despite a backdrop of operational turbulence, including widespread flight cancellations and intensifying airport turf wars.

The stock climbed over 4% early in the week, trading above $75, as investors responded to a mix of strategic developments and shifting dynamics in the competitive airline sector.

The rally comes as United faces multiple challenges. The airline canceled flights to New Delhi following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, and it also announced significant cuts to its Newark Liberty International Airport schedule.

Persistent air traffic control equipment failures and staffing shortages at Newark forced United to reduce daily flights by about 10%, with the carrier offering flexible rebooking options to affected passengers.

Newark, a major hub for United, has seen a spike in delays and cancellations, with nearly 36% of flights delayed and 12% canceled since Saturday.

Yet, the market’s optimism is being fueled by United’s maneuvering in the ongoing airport gate dispute at Chicago O’Hare. A legal battle between American Airlines and the Chicago Department of Aviation over gate allocations could see United gaining additional slots, potentially increasing its share of O’Hare’s gates from 40% to 42%.

This development is seen as strengthening United’s strategic position in one of the nation’s busiest airports, even as American Airlines contests the reorganization.

Analyst sentiment has also turned more bullish. TD Cowen’s Tom Fitzgerald raised his price target for United from $73 to $88, citing strong first-quarter results and positive guidance. Talks of a potential partnership with JetBlue, following the latter’s blocked alliance with American Airlines, have further buoyed investor sentiment, though union concerns could complicate any deal.

Despite recent operational setbacks-including a vendor-linked outage earlier in May and ongoing infrastructure upgrades at key airports-United Airlines has maintained robust revenue growth and profit margins.

The company’s ability to capitalize on competitive openings at major hubs and its resilience in the face of disruptions are being closely watched by investors seeking upside in the airline sector.

In summary, United Airlines’ stock surge reflects a complex mix of operational challenges, legal battles for airport dominance, and strategic opportunities. While canceled flights and technical issues remain risks, United’s aggressive positioning in airport turf wars and its pursuit of new partnerships are driving renewed investor confidence.