US denies inviting Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir to 250th Army anniversary parade

The United States has firmly denied reports that Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to attend the 250th anniversary parade of the U.S. Army in Washington, D.C. The White House issued a clear statement on June 14, 2025, categorically rejecting claims circulating in South Asian media that Munir had received an official invitation to the high-profile military celebration.

A White House official stated, “This is false. No foreign military leaders were invited.” This clarification comes after widespread speculation and political reactions in India, where the alleged invitation was seen as a potential diplomatic setback.

The U.S. administration emphasized that the parade, which coincides with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday, is a domestic event honoring American service members and does not include participation by foreign military chiefs.

Despite earlier reports suggesting Munir’s planned attendance and possible meetings with U.S. officials, the White House’s denial makes it clear that no such invitation was extended. The incident highlights the sensitivity of U.S. diplomatic relations in South Asia, especially amid recent tensions between India and Pakistan. The U.S. reiterated its strong ties with India and clarified that no foreign military representation would be present at the anniversary parade.

In summary, the U.S. government has officially denied inviting Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir to the 250th Army anniversary parade, putting to rest all rumors and speculation on this matter.