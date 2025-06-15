US Renews Travel Advisory for Dominican Republic: Key Safety Tips and What You Should Know

As summer travel ramps up, the Dominican Republic remains a top destination for American tourists. However, the US State Department has renewed its Level 2 travel advisory, urging visitors to exercise increased caution due to ongoing concerns about violent crime, even in popular tourist areas.

Why the Advisory Was Renewed

The Dominican Republic is now under a Level 2 (“Exercise Increased Caution”) advisory, the second-lowest on the US State Department’s four-tier system. The advisory highlights persistent risks of violent crime, including armed robberies, sexual assaults, and homicides, affecting both locals and visitors. Despite increased police presence in tourist zones, these incidents continue to occur, and criminals are rarely caught or prosecuted.

What You Should Do

To ensure your safety while traveling in the Dominican Republic, follow these expert-recommended precautions:

Stay Alert and Aware: Always pay attention to your surroundings, especially in crowded or unfamiliar areas.

Always pay attention to your surroundings, especially in crowded or unfamiliar areas. Avoid Displaying Valuables: Do not wear or carry expensive jewelry, watches, or electronics that might attract unwanted attention.

Do not wear or carry expensive jewelry, watches, or electronics that might attract unwanted attention. Use Phones Discreetly: Keep your phone out of sight when not in use and avoid using it openly in public.

Keep your phone out of sight when not in use and avoid using it openly in public. Travel in Groups: Whenever possible, travel with companions, particularly at night or in less populated areas.

Whenever possible, travel with companions, particularly at night or in less populated areas. Do Not Leave Food or Drinks Unattended: This helps prevent incidents of spiking or theft.

This helps prevent incidents of spiking or theft. Enroll in STEP: Sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time safety alerts and make it easier for the US Embassy to assist you in an emergency.

Sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time safety alerts and make it easier for the US Embassy to assist you in an emergency. Review Safety Reports: Check the latest Country Security Report for the Dominican Republic before you go.

Check the latest Country Security Report for the Dominican Republic before you go. Prepare for Emergencies: Have a contingency plan and know how to contact local authorities in case of trouble.

Have a contingency plan and know how to contact local authorities in case of trouble. Use Available Resources: In an emergency, call 911, contact the tourist police (POLITUR), or seek help from resort security.

What You Should Not Do

To minimize risks, avoid these actions:

Do Not Display Wealth: Flaunting money, jewelry, or electronics makes you a target.

Flaunting money, jewelry, or electronics makes you a target. Do Not Resist Robbers: If confronted, hand over your belongings without resistance to avoid escalation.

If confronted, hand over your belongings without resistance to avoid escalation. Do Not Walk Alone at Night: Stick to well-lit, busy areas and avoid isolated locations.

Stick to well-lit, busy areas and avoid isolated locations. Do Not Accept Invitations from Strangers: Be cautious when meeting people from online platforms or in secluded spots.

Be cautious when meeting people from online platforms or in secluded spots. Do Not Leave Belongings Unattended: Keep your valuables secure at all times.

Additional Safety Considerations

Crime Hotspots: Violent crime is more common in larger cities and can occur at any time, but especially after dark. Criminals often use motorcycles for quick getaways and may target pedestrians or drivers stopped at traffic lights.

Violent crime is more common in larger cities and can occur at any time, but especially after dark. Criminals often use motorcycles for quick getaways and may target pedestrians or drivers stopped at traffic lights. Law Enforcement: While there is a dedicated tourist police force (POLITUR) and private security at resorts, criminals are rarely apprehended, so prevention is key.

While there is a dedicated tourist police force (POLITUR) and private security at resorts, criminals are rarely apprehended, so prevention is key. Emergency Contacts: In addition to 911 and POLITUR, US citizens can contact the US Embassy in Santo Domingo for assistance.

FAQs