Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL) Targets 2028 Launch for Flying Taxis as Certification and Hybrid Innovations Accelerate

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL), the UK-based pioneer in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, is intensifying its push toward commercializing flying taxis, now targeting a 2028 launch for its flagship VX4 model.

The company, which has undergone a significant leadership shift with hedge fund manager Jason Mudrick taking control through a $1.3 billion debt-to-equity swap, is positioning itself for a pivotal role in the future of urban air mobility.

The VX4, designed to carry up to six passengers on short, quiet, and efficient flights, is already deep into its flight testing program. Recent milestones include successful piloted hover and low-speed maneuver tests, with the company advancing to full-scale, piloted wingborne flights in 2025. Vertical Aerospace has also announced a major expansion into hybrid-electric technology, unveiling plans for a VX4 variant capable of a 1,000-mile range—ten times that of its fully electric predecessor. This hybrid model is aimed at unlocking new commercial opportunities in defense, logistics, and longer-range passenger transport.

Certification remains a central challenge, with stringent European and UK regulatory standards pushing the timeline for commercial service entry to 2028. Vertical Aerospace has responded by deepening its partnership with Honeywell, which will assist in certifying critical flight control and aircraft management systems.

The value of this collaboration could reach $1 billion over the next decade, and is expected to accelerate both certification and industrialization efforts.

Financially, the company is navigating a demanding landscape. While Mudrick Capital’s recent investment has stabilized short-term operations, Vertical Aerospace will need to raise an estimated $1 billion to see its certification and commercial ambitions through to completion.

CEO Stuart Simpson remains confident, citing growing regulatory confidence, a strong technical team, and increasing market demand for both electric and hybrid eVTOL solutions.

Upon launch, Vertical’s flying taxis are expected to serve a range of urban and intercity routes, such as the 40-minute hop from Manhattan to the Hamptons. The company’s business model will focus on selling aircraft and providing ongoing maintenance and battery services, differentiating itself from competitors that plan to operate their own fleets.

With the VX4’s certification program advancing and hybrid innovation broadening its market reach, Vertical Aerospace is poised to play a leading role in the next era of sustainable, high-capacity urban transportation. The coming years will be critical as the company races to meet regulatory, financial, and technological milestones ahead of its anticipated 2028 debut.