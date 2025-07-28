VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) Surges Over 160% Following $50 Million Funding Agreement

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) experienced a dramatic surge in its stock price today, rocketing over 160% to $6.17 per share. This significant increase follows the announcement of a strategic $50 million equity line agreement, providing a substantial capital injection for the AI-powered defense technology firm.

The agreement allows VisionWave to sell up to $50 million in common stock over a 24-month period at its discretion, along with a $5 million convertible note commitment, of which $3 million has already been funded.

This financing is earmarked to accelerate the deployment of VisionWave’s AI-driven multi-domain defense solutions, encompassing autonomous aerial, ground, and maritime systems. It will also support market expansion and deeper engagement with defense and homeland security partners.

VisionWave, which recently began trading on Nasdaq Global Market after completing its business combination with Bannix Acquisition Corp., aims to capitalize on a growing defense IT market.

While the stock has seen volatility since its Nasdaq debut on July 15, 2025, the new funding agreement has clearly boosted investor confidence, signaling strong potential for future growth in the rapidly evolving AI defense sector.