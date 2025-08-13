Vodacom and Airtel Africa (LON: AAF) strike multi-market network-sharing pact to accelerate 4G/5G rollout | Airtel Stock Price

Vodacom Group and Airtel Africa have signed a strategic infrastructure-sharing agreement covering Mozambique, Tanzania, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, aiming to speed 4G/5G deployment, extend rural coverage, and lower costs through shared fibre backbones and tower assets, pending regulatory approvals.

Executives framed the collaboration as a catalyst for digital inclusion, with Vodacom targeting 260 million customers connected by 2030 through scalable, cost-efficient networks.

The partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward co-investment to overcome spectrum constraints and challenging geographies, with both operators emphasizing faster time-to-market and improved service reliability in underserved regions.

By leveraging existing infrastructure, the companies expect to enhance internet speeds and resilience for consumers and enterprises, while supporting data-heavy use cases from mobile money to e-learning.

Separately, Vodacom is deepening its South African footprint with a R620 million investment this financial year to boost connectivity in Mpumalanga, lifting two-year spend above R1 billion to expand 4G/5G sites, fiber backhaul, and backup power in rural and township areas.

The province now hosts over 1,300 mobile sites, 41% on high-speed fiber, as data traffic rises 42% year over year and 4G carries 90% of usage, underscoring the need for continued capacity upgrades.

Airtel Africa is building out regional compute capacity via Nxtra, breaking ground on a 38MW hyperscale data center in Lagos expected to go live in Q1 2026 with a design PUE near 1.3, positioning the facility as the first of multiple core sites planned across the continent. The Lagos hub, located in Eko Atlantic, is designed as carrier-neutral infrastructure with 3,000+ racks and high-density power to support cloud, hyperscaler, and enterprise workloads in West Africa.

Taken together, the network-sharing pact, Vodacom’s rural investments, and Airtel’s data center buildout point to a coordinated push to bridge Africa’s connectivity gap—linking last-mile coverage, transport capacity, and local cloud infrastructure to improve access, performance, and affordability across key markets.