Wall Street Today: Nasdaq Climbs 0.42%, S&P 500 Slips 0.09%, Dow Slips 0.22%

Wall Street delivered a mixed performance on Thursday as investors grappled with persistent concerns over rising U.S. government debt and surging Treasury yields.

The Nasdaq Composite led the session, climbing 0.42% as technology stocks rebounded, while the S&P 500 slipped by 0.09% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.22%. This divergence underscores the ongoing volatility and sector rotation driven by macroeconomic uncertainties.

The day’s trading followed a turbulent week marked by heightened anxiety over Washington’s fiscal trajectory. The House of Representatives narrowly passed President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax bill, a move that has intensified fears about the nation’s ballooning deficit.

The Congressional Budget Office projects that the legislation could add as much as $3.8 trillion to the U.S. debt over the next decade, pushing the total deficit beyond $36 trillion. This prospect has rattled bond markets, with yields on the 10-year Treasury note climbing to 4.6% and the 30-year yield reaching 5.12%, levels not seen since the financial crisis.

Investors remain wary as higher yields tend to increase borrowing costs for both corporations and consumers, putting pressure on equity valuations. The S&P 500’s modest decline reflects this caution, with market participants closely monitoring the Federal Reserve’s next moves and the potential for further policy tightening if inflationary pressures persist.

Despite the broader market’s hesitation, the Nasdaq’s advance was powered by renewed optimism in the technology sector. Key gainers included companies like Urban Outfitters and Snowflake, which posted strong earnings and upbeat guidance, fueling a rebound in growth-oriented stocks. Meanwhile, the Dow’s decline was attributed to weakness in industrials and financials, sectors more sensitive to rising rates and debt concerns.

Adding to the day’s complexity, bitcoin surged to a new all-time high above $111,000, highlighting the appetite for alternative assets as traditional markets face turbulence. Gold prices also edged higher, reflecting a flight to safety amid fiscal and political uncertainty.

With volatility expected to persist, investors are advised to stay nimble and closely track developments in Washington and the bond market. The interplay between fiscal policy, interest rates, and sector performance will remain central to Wall Street’s direction in the coming weeks.