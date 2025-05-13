Wall Street Today: Nasdaq Climbs 1.3%, S&P 500 Gains 0.66%, Dow Slips 0.4% After Tame CPI Data

U.S. stocks delivered a mixed performance on Tuesday as investors digested the latest consumer inflation data and the aftermath of the recent U.S.-China trade truce. At 10:48 AM EDT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.36%, the S&P 500 had gained 0.66%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.30%.

Cooling Inflation Lifts Tech, Pressures Dow

The April Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed inflation easing to its lowest annual pace in over four years, rising just 2.3% year-on-year and 0.2% month-on-month. This benign inflation reading provided some relief to markets, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates later this year, with the first move now widely anticipated in September.

Technology stocks responded enthusiastically, propelling the Nasdaq higher by more than 1%. The S&P 500 also advanced, building on Monday’s strong gains that followed news of the U.S.-China tariff reduction agreement. The tech sector’s outperformance reflected renewed optimism around growth stocks, which tend to benefit most from a stable inflation and interest rate outlook.

Dow Dragged by UnitedHealth and Healthcare Weakness

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, slipping 0.4%. The decline was heavily influenced by a sharp drop in shares of UnitedHealth, which tumbled over 10% after the company suspended its 2025 guidance and announced the immediate resignation of CEO Andrew Witty.

The sell-off in UnitedHealth weighed on other healthcare stocks and was the primary factor pulling the Dow into negative territory.

Market Outlook

While the CPI data offered reassurance that inflation remains under control, investors remain cautious about the potential for future price pressures, especially as the full impact of recently adjusted tariffs has yet to materialise.

The market’s focus now shifts to upcoming Federal Reserve commentary and further economic data, which will help shape expectations for monetary policy through the rest of 2025.

In summary, Tuesday’s session highlighted the divergent fortunes of Wall Street’s major indices: technology and growth stocks rallied on cooling inflation, while the blue-chip Dow was held back by sector-specific weakness.

Investors will continue to watch for signs of sustained disinflation and clarity on the Fed’s next moves as the year progresses.