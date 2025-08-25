Wall Street Zen Upgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)  to Buy Rating Amid Analyst Optimism | TJX Stock

Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating, joining a chorus of analysts expressing confidence in the off-price retailer’s prospects. The upgrade reflects growing institutional enthusiasm for TJX as the company demonstrates consistent financial performance and market share expansion.

The rating change follows strong quarterly results that exceeded analyst expectations, with TJX reporting earnings per share of $0.92 compared to consensus estimates of $0.90. Revenue reached $13.11 billion for the quarter, surpassing the $13.01 billion analyst forecast, demonstrating the company’s ability to drive growth despite challenging retail conditions.

Multiple analysts have recently increased their price targets and ratings for TJX following the positive earnings performance. Citigroup raised its target from $140 to $160 with a buy rating, while Evercore ISI boosted its objective from $150 to $162 with an outperform rating. JPMorgan Chase lifted its target from $145 to $148 with an overweight rating, and Robert W. Baird increased its price objective from $143 to $152.

The consensus among analysts has become increasingly bullish, with 20 firms maintaining buy ratings, one issuing a strong buy recommendation, and only one analyst maintaining a hold rating. The average price target stands at $147.58, suggesting significant upside potential from current trading levels.

TJX shares have demonstrated strong momentum, trading at $137.35 with a 52-week range of $111.22 to $145.58. The stock has gained 16% over the past year and added more than 8% in the past month, outperforming many retail sector peers. The company maintains a market capitalization of $153.43 billion with a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29.

Institutional investor confidence remains robust, with several major funds increasing their positions during recent quarters. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32 and current ratio of 1.17 indicate solid financial health. TJX’s dividend yield of 1.3% with quarterly payments of $0.425 per share provides additional appeal for income-focused investors.