Walt Disney Co Lays Off Hundreds Globally in Latest Move to Achieve $7.5 Billion Cost Savings | DIS Stock

The Walt Disney Company has initiated another round of layoffs, cutting several hundred jobs across its global operations as part of a broader effort to achieve $7.5 billion in annual cost reductions. The latest workforce reduction, which took effect on June 2, impacts employees in film and television marketing, publicity, casting, development, and corporate finance divisions.

This marks the fourth and largest wave of layoffs at Disney in the past ten months, following a series of cuts since CEO Bob Iger returned to lead the company in late 2022. In 2023, Disney eliminated approximately 7,000 positions in a bid to save $5.5 billion, and subsequent rounds have trimmed more than 8,000 jobs overall.

The current cuts are described as targeted, with no entire teams being dissolved, but the impact is felt across key sectors of Disney’s entertainment empire, including Disney Entertainment Television, where the majority of affected staff are based in Los Angeles.

Disney’s cost-cutting strategy comes amid a period of rapid transformation for the entertainment industry. The company, like its peers, is grappling with declining cable TV audiences and a dramatic consumer shift toward streaming platforms such as Disney+. This migration has pressured traditional revenue streams, prompting Disney to recalibrate its business model and streamline operations for greater efficiency.

Despite the layoffs, Disney’s financial performance remains robust. The company reported $23.6 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, a 7% increase year-over-year, buoyed by strong growth in its streaming subscriber base and continued success at its theme parks. Disney+ added 126 million new subscribers in the first quarter alone, underscoring the accelerating pivot to digital content consumption.

A Disney spokesperson emphasized that the company is continually assessing how to operate more efficiently while maintaining the creativity and innovation that define the Disney brand. The layoffs are positioned as necessary measures to ensure Disney’s long-term competitiveness in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

As the entertainment giant continues to adapt, further restructuring across Hollywood is expected, with other major studios also implementing cost-saving measures and reevaluating their content strategies to align with shifting consumer preferences. Disney’s ongoing transformation highlights both the challenges and opportunities facing legacy media companies in the age of streaming.