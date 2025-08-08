WealthPlan Investment Management Trims  Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG) Stake by 3.7% as Q2 Margins Face Tariff Pressure | GGG Stock Price

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC has reduced its position in Graco Inc. by selling 4,471 shares in the first quarter, bringing its holding to 116,837 shares, or roughly 0.07% of the company, according to a recent filing that valued the stake at about $9.76 million at the time of reporting.

The move comes amid active institutional repositioning around Graco in 2025, with several large managers adjusting exposure following the company’s latest earnings and midyear dividend timetable.

Graco’s second-quarter results showed resilient top-line performance but softer profitability as tariff and product cost headwinds pressured margins.

The company reported net sales of approximately $571.8 million, up about 3% year over year, while diluted EPS of $0.75–$0.76 came in slightly below consensus and last year’s level, with gross margin down around 200 basis points due to acquisition mix and tariffs.

Management highlighted that tariffs added roughly $4 million in costs during the quarter and that price realization did not fully offset higher input and volume-related pressures.

Capital returns remain steady. Graco’s board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.275 per share, payable August 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 21, 2025, reinforcing a stable distribution framework alongside solid operating cash generation.

The stock recently traded in the low-to-mid $80s, with a market capitalization near $13.8 billion and valuation metrics hovering around long-term averages for high-quality industrials, based on recent snapshots.